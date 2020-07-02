Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #36 (Reporting Period: 01/06/2020 to 30/00/2020)

Highlights

• The ETC in CAR is supporting the Ministry of Health to staff the dedicated COVID-19 call centre in Bangui.

• The ETC continues to roll out a new solution that can record the number of users of ETC connectivity services across all ETC sites in CAR. In June, the solution was installed in Birao and Kaga Bandoro.

• The implementation of the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) recommendation to enable access to satellite phones in each of the 10 Security Operation Centres (SOC) continued with installation in Paoua.

ETC Activities

• The ETC installed equipment to provide Internet connectivity services at the COVID-19 call centre in Bangui. The ETC is also supporting the recruitment of five operators and a call centre manager to operationalize the ‘1212’ helpline at the centre in support of the Ministry of Health.

• The ETC continues to roll out a new solution and cloud management capabilities, which can record the number of users of ETC connectivity services in all sites. In June, the ETC set up the new equipment in Birao and Kaga Bandoro. The ETC also delivered a briefing on the creation of ETC access accounts for users of ETC connectivity services in Birao and Bambari. The project is being rolled out across all ETC sites.

• The installation of satellite phone devices in 10 Security Operation Centres (SOCs) across CAR continued, as per the recommendation issued by the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) project that responders have access to at least one satellite phone in each location. In June, installation took place in Paoua at the UNDSS-managed SOC.