Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #35 (Reporting Period: 01/05/2020 to 31/05/2020)

Highlights

• The ETC in CAR has secured US$100,000 from the UN Reform Critical Corporate Initiative (CCI) to support the response to COVID-19.

• For the first time, a solution that can record the number of users of ETC connectivity services is being rolled out across all ETC sites in CAR. In May, the solution was installed in Paoua and Bambari.

• The implementation of the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) recommendation to enable access to satellite phones in each of the 10 Security Operation Centres (SOC) has started with installation in Bambari.