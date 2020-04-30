Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #34 (Reporting Period: 01/04/2020 to 30/04/2020)

Highlights

• On 24 April, the ETC in CAR finalized the set up of a dedicated COVID-19 toll-free call centre in Bangui to assist the Ministry of Health (MoH) in its response efforts to slow the spread of the virus. • The ETC in CAR has been allocated US$100,000 from the Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF) for its response to COVID-19. • Satellite phone equipment is being dispatched to 13 Security Operation Centres (SOC) across CAR to implement the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) recommendation for responders to have access to at least one satellite phone in each location.