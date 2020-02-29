Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #32 (Reporting Period: 01/02/2020 to 29/02/2020)

These Situation Reports will be distributed approximately every month. The next report will be issued on or around 31/03/20.

Highlights

The ETC deployed a team to move the satellite terminal in Alindao to support the expansion of the number of Internet users in this location.

A WFP Fast IT and Telecommunications Emergency and Support Team (FITTEST) Senior Telecommunications Specialist deployed to CAR from 17–29 February to support the ETC in implementing the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) project recommendations in Paoua and Bria.

The ETC in CAR received a contribution of USD 108,000 from the Government of Luxembourg to support three projects in Bria and Bangassou which will enable affected communities to access critical information and services.

Response

All humanitarian missions to Birao were briefly suspended in January/February due to an escalation of conflict in this area.

The ETC Coordinator for CAR, alongside all heads of units/clusters, attended the Annual Performance Plan (APP) retreat in Bangui from 3–4 February to discuss 2020 plans and challenges.

The ETC in CAR continues to face a significant funding shortfall to meet the USD 1.3 million required to carry out 2020 activities – including data services and implementation of the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) recommendations – as outlined in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

During the first week of February, the ETC deployed a local Internet Service Provider (ISP) to Alindao to move the satellite terminal located at the premises of Cordaid – who have hosted ETC data services for the past two years – to the premises of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The larger OCHA site is able to accommodate additional Internet users. The next step is to install data connectivity services at the new site.

Two TESS-trained staff from WFP and the United Nations Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) were deployed to Bambari from 31 January–3 February to carry out upgrades to the VHF and HF radio network, in line with the TESS recommendations. The team will return to complete the activities once additional approvals are obtained to use the infrastructure and services of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

From 6–11 February, an ETC team deployed to N’Dele to standardize the security communications infrastructure in line with the TESS recommendations. As with the deployment to Bambari, the team will work with MINUSCA and UNDSS to obtain the necessary approvals to complete the recommendations on a future mission.

A WFP FITTEST Senior Telecommunications Specialist and the ETC Coordinator for CAR deployed on two joint missions from 17–29 February to oversee implementation of the TESS recommendations that were carried out in Paoua and Bria in late 2019. It was found that the VHF network covers the necessary geographical range and that NGOs in Bria now have access to a dedicated radio channel. This will support the safety and security of humanitarians in the field and was utilized during the recent escalation of violence in Bria.

The ETC, FITTEST and UNDSS met on 18 February to discuss continuation of upgrades to the VHF radio network in Bangui planned as part of the TESS recommendations, as a priority. FITTEST will submit an alternative proposal to the two-site Bangui/Zongo model that was previously planned. A site survey will be carried out to finalize the design.