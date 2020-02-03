Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #31 (Reporting Period: 01/01/2020 to 31/01/2020)

Highlights

• The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020 for CAR was launched on 21 January in Bangui outlining the ETC services plan to support humanitarians and affected communities throughout the coming year.

• On 28 January, ETC partner, the Government of Luxembourg committed EUR 100,000 to support three projects to enable affected communities to access critical information and services in sites across CAR.

• The ETC has finalized all security communications services in Batangafo, as recommended by the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) project.

Response

• The ETC has continued to operate in Alindao, Bangui, Batangafo and Bria despite an escalation of conflict in these areas since December 2019.

• The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020 for CAR was launched on 21 January in Bangui and can be accessed here. The HRP sets out the plan for ETC activities in 2020 including the continued set up of three projects for affected communities and implementation of the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) recommendations, in addition to the extension of coverage to sites in Berberati, Amada Gaza and Gamboula to support the humanitarian response.

• All funds received by the ETC from the Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF) in 2019 were utilized by the end of December 2019. The ETC is facing a funding shortfall to cover activities in 2020. The ETC in CAR requires USD 1.3 million to fund its 2020 activities.

• On 28 January, ETC partner, the Government of Luxembourg confirmed a contribution of EUR 100,000 to support three ETC projects to enable affected communities to access critical information and services in sites across CAR. A Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) in Bria and other Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) sites across CAR will make it easier for the affected populations to contact humanitarians and communicate their needs. The Information and Learning Hub in Bangassou will allow communities to learn digital skills and connect with humanitarians and people outside of CAR via the Internet. Designated phone booths in Bria will assist the community to communicate with their families and to contact humanitarian hotlines free-of-charge. The set up of these three projects has been ongoing since June 2019 and are scheduled to be rolled out by March 2020.

• The design of the Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) application and database is complete and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) document is being drafted, to be signed by all partners. The team is planning to set up training for all CFM focal points at the end of February/beginning of March.

• The ETC met with the Central African Red Cross (CARC) – the local implementing partner for the Information and Learning Hub in Bangassou – on 28 January to determine next steps on setting up the hub. The ETC will also assist CARC in recruiting a trainer and in developing training content for the hub.

• INTERSOS – the implementing partner for the phone booth in Bria – has launched the tender to procure items needed to set up in the phone booth. The proposal will be analysed at the end of the month and a supplier selected. Phone booth equipment ordered from the WFP Cameroon Country Office (CO) was delivered on 17 January.