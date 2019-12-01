01 Dec 2019

Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #29 (Reporting Period: 01/11/2019 to 30/11/2019)

Highlights
• A first draft of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020 for CAR has been submitted to OCHA.
• The installation of a solar solution system to provide a reliable power source for connectivity equipment in Batangafo has been completed and is operational.
• As part of the Telecommunications Standards Security (TESS) project in CAR, the ETC deployed to Birao from 22–27 November to set up the MINUSCA-hosted Security Operations Centre (SOC) which will provide security communications services for the humanitarian community operating there.

Situation Overview

Floods affected at least 25,000 people in and around Bangui in late October, as well as in Ouaka, Basse Kotto, Mbomou and Ouham prefectures. More than 10,000 homes were destroyed across the affected areas. The humanitarian community mobilized to meet the most urgent needs of the affected populations.

The humanitarian situation in CAR remains alarming. A three percent increase in the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is due in part to new displacements of more than 20,000 people in Birao following armed clashes at the beginning of September. The number of IDPs in CAR has again exceeded the symbolic threshold of 600,000.

In parallel, an increasing number of Central African refugees based in neighbouring country Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have shown interest in returning to CAR since the peace deal agreed in February 2019. On 21 November, a first convoy of 396 Central African refugees left Mole camp, in the DRC’s Sud Ubangi province, marking the start of the voluntary repatriation of CAR refugees from the DRC. They repatriated to the capital Bangui, and to several prefectures where the security situation has improved in the past two years.

