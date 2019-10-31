Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #28 (Reporting Period: 01/10/2019 to 31/10/2019)

Highlights

• The ETC continues to deliver critical connectivity services in Birao in response to the recent crisis.

• The ETC conducted an assessment mission in Bria from 16‒18 October to identify a suitable location in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp to set up the planned phone booth for affected communities.

• On 10 October, the first Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) Working Group meeting was held to discuss implementation priorities and action points across the 15 targeted sites in CAR.

Situation Overview

The security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) remains alarming, despite the efforts of a mediation committee that has been activated to calm tensions. Since 1 September, ongoing fighting between armed groups has forced more than 24,000 people in Birao – in the northeast of CAR – to flee their homes. There is a risk of repercussions in the cities of Bria and N’Dele. The vast majority of the displaced have taken refuge in the MINUSCA site in Birao, where the ETC is providing services. 13 humanitarian organizations and all clusters have been mobilized to respond to the crisis. The number of humanitarian actors in Birao continues to increase. Recent rains have exacerbated existing vulnerabilities.

In order to further strengthen an effective and coordinated humanitarian response, the Humanitarian Coordinator has allocated – under CAR's second humanitarian fund allocation – emergency funding of approximately USD 3 million for multi-sector projects to support site planning, food security assistance, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and protection services.