31 Jul 2019

Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #26 (Reporting Period: 01/06/2019 to 31/07/2019)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (204.62 KB)

Highlights

• 3x Services for Communities (S4C) projects have been confirmed in Bangassou, Bria and Kaga-Bandoro.

• The ETC conducted an S4C assessment mission at the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp in Bria.

• Let’s Comm capacity building sessions to support implementation of the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) project team recommendations have been confirmed, to be held in Bangui from 16–20 September.

• Internet connectivity services have been extended until the end of 2019 in 9x locations across CAR where the ETC is already providing services.

Situation Overview

Severe violence and widespread displacement have been ongoing in the Central African Republic (CAR) since 2013 when a protection crisis erupted. The security situation in CAR remains volatile despite the peace agreement signed in February 2019. CAR continues to experience a highly complex and precarious humanitarian situation where persistent insecurity affects the lives of civilians. Clashes have once again erupted in the capital city of Bangui in an area heavily populated by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). ETC activities have not been impacted by the conflict in this period.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.