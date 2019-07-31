Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #26 (Reporting Period: 01/06/2019 to 31/07/2019)

Highlights

• 3x Services for Communities (S4C) projects have been confirmed in Bangassou, Bria and Kaga-Bandoro.

• The ETC conducted an S4C assessment mission at the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp in Bria.

• Let’s Comm capacity building sessions to support implementation of the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) project team recommendations have been confirmed, to be held in Bangui from 16–20 September.

• Internet connectivity services have been extended until the end of 2019 in 9x locations across CAR where the ETC is already providing services.

Situation Overview

Severe violence and widespread displacement have been ongoing in the Central African Republic (CAR) since 2013 when a protection crisis erupted. The security situation in CAR remains volatile despite the peace agreement signed in February 2019. CAR continues to experience a highly complex and precarious humanitarian situation where persistent insecurity affects the lives of civilians. Clashes have once again erupted in the capital city of Bangui in an area heavily populated by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). ETC activities have not been impacted by the conflict in this period.