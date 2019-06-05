05 Jun 2019

Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #25 (Reporting Period: 01/04/2019 to 31/05/2019)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 05 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (237.26 KB)

Highlights

• OCHA has approved 2x project proposals submitted by the ETC team and allocated a total of USD 600,000 from the Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF) – USD 300,000 for each project – to be distributed to the ETC for a Services for Communities (S4C) project and a Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) project.

• The ETC deployed a UN and NGO radio channel in Bangassou, hosted by the MINUSCA tower at the IOM office to provide security telecommunications services to humanitarians.

• The ETC completed missions to Bossangoa and Bouar to fix the NGO radio channels. The team also installed an additional UN radio channel to solve coverage issues experienced in Bouar.
This will assist UN staff in CAR to operate more efficiently.

Situation Overview

The security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) remains volatile despite the peace agreement signed in February 2019. Civilians remain the main victims of tensions and violence in the country. CAR is also one of the most dangerous contexts for humanitarian workers; 70 incidents directly affecting humanitarian staff or goods were recorded during the first quarter of 2019 compared with 65 during the same period in 2018. The subprefectures of Bambari, Batangafo, Bria and Kaga-Bandoro remain the most affected areas, although ETC activities have not been impacted by conflict in this period

