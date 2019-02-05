Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #23 (Reporting Period: 08/11/2018 to 31/01/2019)

Highlights

Situation Overview

The security situation has deteriorated further in many parts of the country, particularly in Alindao, Batangafo and Bambari. There is a risk of the unrest spreading to other locations throughout CAR. The violence has caused several casualties and forced displacement of the population. It has also endangered the safety of humanitarian staff on the ground. More than 18,000 people were affected by the burning of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) site in Alindao on 15 November and the IDP site at the Catholic Church of Ippy has experienced two successive attacks by armed groups on 4 and 5 December. A humanitarian worker was killed in Batangafo on 5 January. During the second half of January there has been an escalation of conflict in Bambari and a second humanitarian worker was killed on 18 January. A peacekeeping mission has been dispatched to Bambari to alleviate the fighting.

Response

• The ETC is appealing for US$1.5 million in 2019 to continue providing cluster coordination and ETC services in Bria, Alindao and Bangassou. This funding would cover costs for 12 months including staffing and equipment to provide shared ICT services in an additional three new locations, currently identified as Amada-Gaza, Gamboula and Berberati for an initial six-month period. Currently, the ETC in CAR is 27% funded due to being allocated US$400,000 USD from the Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF).

• Following the increased humanitarian needs in Batangafo, the ETC conducted an ICT assessment mission in the city from 13-16 November to best support the common ICT needs of humanitarian organisations. Major communication network gaps were reported. Following the assessment, the ETC has requested from partners Government of Luxembourg and Ericsson Response a satellite terminal, Internet bandwidth and a wireless distribution and user management system called “WIDER” for an initial 6-month period to manage and distribute Internet connectivity. This equipment has been shipped to Bangui.

• To address interim communication gaps in Batangafo until the equipment arrives, the ETC has upgraded the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Internet services for two months to provide connectivity for the humanitarian community. This connection has been extended to the World Vision office. The ETC strengthened the power supply solution at OCHA to allow Internet services to run 24/7.

• The ETC has deployed a simplex channel for UN agencies in Batangafo, linked to the peacekeeping security telecommunications network. ETC aims to set up a VHF network for UN agencies to ensure security communications services in Batangafo.

• In Bangassou, the ETC has deployed a satellite terminal at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) offices to provide Internet connectivity services to the entire humanitarian community.

• A Telecommunications Assistant joined the ETC team in January to set up VHF networks in Batangafo and Bangassou and will support the scale-up of DMR networks in two sites in Bangui.

• The Services for Communities (S4C) Advisor and the ETC Coordinator went on a mission to Bria, Bangassou and Kaga-Bandoro to assess affected community needs and suggest recommendations to the humanitarian community in improving communication with communities (CwC) and feedback mechanism. The ETC is ready to support the joint CwC efforts with technology solutions.

• A 10-day Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) mission is taking place in January - February. The interagency mission will assess the security communications standards across CAR and propose a plan for upgrading and improving the current security communications network.

• The ETC continue to provide shared internet connectivity services to the response community in 6x sites across the country: Bambari, Bossangoa, Bouar, Kaga-Bandoro, N’Dele and Paoua. ETC services in these locations are expected to be transitioned to a longer-term solution. The ETC team is proposing a costsharing arrangement between the organizations that have established a long-term presence in these locations.