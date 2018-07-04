Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #20 (Reporting Period: 02/05/2018 to 30/06/2018)

Highlights

• The ETC continues to provide shared internet connectivity services and security telecommunications to the response community in 9x sites across the country.

• The equipment required to start the deployment of security telecommunications and Internet services is now on the ground in Alindao.

• The deteriorating security situation is hampering ETC response efforts in CAR.

• The ETC has received just 10 per cent of the US$1.5 million required to cover its activities in 2018.

Situation Overview

Violence continues across most of the country with relative calm in the capital, Bangui. Due to increased fighting and volatility, approximately 687,000 Central Africans remain displaced either within the country or as refugees in neighbouring countries.

As stated in the CAR Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2018, the total funding requirements to support the response are US$515.6 million. However, only 22.5 per cent of this has been received to date. With the project now at the mid-year point, the ETC has received just 10 per cent of the US$1.5 million required to cover its activities until the end of 2018.

Response

• As the ETC project in CAR nears its mid-year point, it continues to focus on its priority activities: provide common services and gradually plan and implement the long-term management of its site services to partners on the ground. Secondly, to increase capacity, part of the ETC’s plan was to equip additional hubs with Internet connectivity and Very High Frequency (VHF) and High Frequency (HF) radios in at least three areas. Its third priority is to migrate the existing network to digital mobile radio (DMR) to improve secure communications and strengthen the safety of responders. o The ETC continues to develop a transition plan for the Internet and security telecommunications services in the country.

• The current ETC project expires at the end of June. There is an urgent need to maintain an ETC coordinator, Internet connectivity services and the ETC security telecommunications network in CAR. o The ETC plans to send an official request to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to extend the grant until the end of the year. o However, planned Internet connectivity services in Alindao and Bangassou are already funded by the ETC.

• The equipment needed to deploy ETC Internet connectivity services is now in Alindao, managed by Cordaid, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO). An ETC mission will install the VSAT and set up a local network in early July with the support of Central Emergency Response Funds (CERF). o ETC Internet connectivity services are now operational in Bria. o ETC Internet connectivity services cannot be provided in Bangassou until the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) provides a basic power supply.

• The ETC provides shared internet connectivity services to the response community in 9x sites across the country: Bangui, Bambari, Paoua and Bouar managed by the World Food Programme (WFP); KagaBandoro and Bossangoa managed by UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Zemio [including ETC security telecommunications services] managed by UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR); N’Dele managed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM); and Bria managed by the International Medical Corps (IMC) and OCHA.

• ETC security telecommunications services are managed by the UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) in all sites except Zemio as highlighted above.

Planned Response

• The planned upgrade of the security telecommunications network to Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) in the country has stalled due to a lack of funds and technical staff to configure the equipment. The plan involved deploying additional repeaters in the capital to increase the current network coverage and later expand to 11 remote sites.