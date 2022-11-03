Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR

OCHA – September 2022

3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

OCHA – August 2022

2.2 MILLION Number of People Requiring Emergency Food Assistance Through August

IPC – April 2022

474,000 Number of IDPs in CAR

IOM – September 2022

743,941 Number of Refugees From CAR in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – September 2022

Seasonal flooding in 12 of CAR’s 17 prefectures affected more than 85,000 people from July to September.

Elevated staple food prices, limited food stocks, and insecurity exacerbated food security needs between April and September.

The UN recorded more than 120 security incidents that negatively affected humanitarian activities between January and August.