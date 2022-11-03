Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR
OCHA – September 2022
3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
OCHA – August 2022
2.2 MILLION Number of People Requiring Emergency Food Assistance Through August
IPC – April 2022
474,000 Number of IDPs in CAR
IOM – September 2022
743,941 Number of Refugees From CAR in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – September 2022
Seasonal flooding in 12 of CAR’s 17 prefectures affected more than 85,000 people from July to September.
Elevated staple food prices, limited food stocks, and insecurity exacerbated food security needs between April and September.
The UN recorded more than 120 security incidents that negatively affected humanitarian activities between January and August.
Following a months-long fuel shortage in CAR, which hindered humanitarian operations, the arrival of fuel between July and September enabled the resumption of many humanitarian activities.