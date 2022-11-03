CAR + 1 more

Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR
OCHA – September 2022

3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
OCHA – August 2022

2.2 MILLION Number of People Requiring Emergency Food Assistance Through August
IPC – April 2022

474,000 Number of IDPs in CAR
IOM – September 2022

743,941 Number of Refugees From CAR in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – September 2022

  • Seasonal flooding in 12 of CAR’s 17 prefectures affected more than 85,000 people from July to September.

  • Elevated staple food prices, limited food stocks, and insecurity exacerbated food security needs between April and September.

  • The UN recorded more than 120 security incidents that negatively affected humanitarian activities between January and August.

  • Following a months-long fuel shortage in CAR, which hindered humanitarian operations, the arrival of fuel between July and September enabled the resumption of many humanitarian activities.

Related Content