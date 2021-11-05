Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR UN – September 2021

2.8 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – September 2021

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of People Facing Acute Food Insecurity UN – September 2021

722,101 Number of IDPs in CAR UNHCR – September 2021

733,237 Number of Refugees from CAR in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – September 2021