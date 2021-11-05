CAR + 1 more
Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR UN – September 2021
2.8 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – September 2021
2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of People Facing Acute Food Insecurity UN – September 2021
722,101 Number of IDPs in CAR UNHCR – September 2021
733,237 Number of Refugees from CAR in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – September 2021
- Conflict continues to exacerbate acute food insecurity, humanitarian access constraints, and human rights abuses across CAR, the UN reports.
- An estimated 2.6 million people in CAR are experiencing Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity as of September 2021.
- Heavy rains and flooding displaced more than 12,000 individuals across CAR in August and September, while flood-related stagnant waters increased the risk of malaria and other vector-borne disease outbreaks.