Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR UN – October 2019

2.6 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – May 2020

1.9 MILLION Estimated People Facing Severe Levels of Acute Food Insecurity IPC – September 2020

641,292 Estimated Number of IDPs in CAR CMP – August 2020

622,150 Central African Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – September 2020

Clashes between armed groups and intercommunal tensions continue to displace civilians and restrict humanitarian access in CAR. In addition, the UN recorded 304 security incidents affecting humanitarian workers between January and September.

Heavy rainfall and flooding had displaced approximately 20,000 people in Bamingui-Bangoran Prefecture as of mid-September; relief actors are preparing for additional rains and disruptive floods in the coming weeks.