06 Jun 2018

Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
HIGHLIGHTS

• Violence in Bangui results in more than 60 deaths and hundreds of injuries

• UN records 63 aid worker attacks in CAR since January

• The 2018 CAR humanitarian appeal was only 16 percent funded as of June 1

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Widespread clashes in Central African Republic (CAR)’s capital city of Bangui resulted in at least 30 deaths from April 8–11, including the death of one UN peacekeeper, constituting the worst violence in the city since 2015. Additional violence in early May resulted in at least 30 deaths, more than 180 injuries, and the destruction of several buildings. The recent fighting in Bangui has contributed to increased tensions across CAR, hindering relief operations in some areas of the country.

• Relief actors in CAR continue to experience acts of violence and criminal incidents, with at least 63 attacks against humanitarian staff recorded since January, the UN reports. Recent attacks in eastern and northern CAR prompted humanitarian actors to suspend activities, restricting the delivery of life-saving assistance to crisis-affected people.

• Decreased agricultural production, market disruption, and limited household purchasing power have contributed to an increase in the number of food-insecure people in conflictaffected areas. Nearly 2 million people could face severe food insecurity if vulnerable populations do not receive adequate emergency food assistance in the coming months.

