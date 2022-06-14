Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR

OCHA – February 2022

3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

OCHA – February 2022

2.2 MILLION Number of People Requiring Emergency Food Aid Through August

IPC – April 2022

658,036 Number of IDPs in CAR

CMP – April 2022

740,000 Number of Refugees from CAR in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – January 2022

Highlights

More than 2.2 million people across CAR will likely require emergency food assistance through at least August primarily due to widespread insecurity and elevated food prices.

The UN recorded nearly 70 security incidents impacting humanitarian organizations between January and May, resulting in one death and 16 injuries.