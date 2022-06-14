Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR
OCHA – February 2022
3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
OCHA – February 2022
2.2 MILLION Number of People Requiring Emergency Food Aid Through August
IPC – April 2022
658,036 Number of IDPs in CAR
CMP – April 2022
740,000 Number of Refugees from CAR in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – January 2022
Highlights
-
More than 2.2 million people across CAR will likely require emergency food assistance through at least August primarily due to widespread insecurity and elevated food prices.
-
The UN recorded nearly 70 security incidents impacting humanitarian organizations between January and May, resulting in one death and 16 injuries.
-
More than 30 attacks and accidents involving mines and other explosives led to eight civilian deaths and 29 injuries during the first five months of 2022, resulting in heightened protection concerns and limited humanitarian access.