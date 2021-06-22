Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR UN – March 2021

2.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2020

2.3 MILLION Estimated People Facing Acute Food Insecurity Through August 2021 IPC – May 2021

729,000 Number of IDPs in CAR UNHCR – May 2021

695,000 Central African Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – May 2021

Armed conflict in the Central African Republic (CAR) displaced nearly 297,000 people from December to April, though the monthly number of newly displaced individuals has declined in recent months.

In April and May, security incidents involving explosive devices in western CAR resulted in civilian deaths and disrupted humanitarian access, prompting UN agencies to restrict movements.