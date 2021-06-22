CAR + 1 more

Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR UN – March 2021

2.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2020

2.3 MILLION Estimated People Facing Acute Food Insecurity Through August 2021 IPC – May 2021

729,000 Number of IDPs in CAR UNHCR – May 2021

695,000 Central African Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – May 2021

  • Armed conflict in the Central African Republic (CAR) displaced nearly 297,000 people from December to April, though the monthly number of newly displaced individuals has declined in recent months.

  • In April and May, security incidents involving explosive devices in western CAR resulted in civilian deaths and disrupted humanitarian access, prompting UN agencies to restrict movements.

  • At least 2.3 million people in CAR will likely face Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity from May to August 2021.

