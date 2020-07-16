Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Clashes between armed groups in multiple regions of Central African Republic (CAR) continue to drive displacement and limit humanitarian access to affected populations, according to the UN. However, relatively improved security conditions in Bamingui-Bangoran Prefecture’s Ndélé town in recent weeks have enabled the return of some populations displaced by fighting in March and April.

Nearly 2.4 million people—almost half the population of CAR—will likely face Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity through September, according to a May IPC analysis.5 The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects that despite anticipated above-average agricultural production across much of CAR, conflict and displacement, decreased food production in some parts of the country, and the socioeconomic impacts of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mitigation measures will likely continue to drive food insecurity in the coming months.