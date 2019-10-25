Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• Insecurity prompts new displacement, continues to endanger civilians and aid workers in CAR

• Relief workers report spontaneous return movements in some areas

• More than 1.3 million people facing Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Localized security improvements and increased humanitarian access in recent months have contributed to some internally displaced person (IDP) returns to areas of origin. An estimated 355,000 Central Africans had returned to their communities of origin as of August, while more than 581,000 people remained internally displaced across Central African Republic (CAR) as of late July, according to the UN.

• Persistent insecurity, however, continues to drive new population displacement, prevent additional returns, and exacerbate humanitarian needs in CAR. In early September, clashes between armed groups in Vakaga Prefecture’s Birao city resulted in 38 deaths and displaced an estimated 20,000 people. Relief actors, including USAID partners, continue to provide humanitarian assistance for IDPs from Birao, as well as other IDPs, recent returnees, and vulnerable populations across the country.

• The U.S. Government (USG) provided more than $144 million in humanitarian assistance for CAR, as well as Central African refugees in neighboring countries, in FY 2019.