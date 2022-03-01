CAR + 1 more
Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR
OCHA – February 2022
3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
OCHA – February 2022
2.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People Facing Acute Food Insecurity
OCHA – February 2022
652,036 Number of IDPs in CAR
CMP – February 2022
734,473 Number of Refugees from CAR in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – January 2022
• Approximately 3.1 million people in CAR are expected to require humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to the 2022 HRP.
• In 2021, nearly 400 security incidents affected humanitarian aid workers, undermining efforts to assist crisis-affected populations. Conflict and the suspected presence of explosive devices along roads in western CAR has further undermined humanitarian access.
• An estimated 944,000 children will require protection assistance in 2022 due increasing GBV incidents and deteriorating conditions in IDP camps