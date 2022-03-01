Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR

OCHA – February 2022

3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

OCHA – February 2022

2.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People Facing Acute Food Insecurity

OCHA – February 2022

652,036 Number of IDPs in CAR

CMP – February 2022

734,473 Number of Refugees from CAR in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – January 2022

• Approximately 3.1 million people in CAR are expected to require humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to the 2022 HRP.

• In 2021, nearly 400 security incidents affected humanitarian aid workers, undermining efforts to assist crisis-affected populations. Conflict and the suspected presence of explosive devices along roads in western CAR has further undermined humanitarian access.

• An estimated 944,000 children will require protection assistance in 2022 due increasing GBV incidents and deteriorating conditions in IDP camps