Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR UN – March 2021

2.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2020

1.9 MILLION Estimated People Facing Acute Food Insecurity Through April 2021 UN – September 2020

725,193 Number of IDPs in CAR UNHCR – January 2021

641,377 Central African Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – January 2021

  • Approximately one-third of CAR’s population remains displaced due to intensifying armed conflict surrounding the December 27 presidential elections.

  • The first humanitarian convoy since midDecember successfully delivered life-saving relief commodities to CAR’s capital city of Bangui in early February.

  • U.S. Ambassador to the DRC Michael A. Hammer visited newly arrived Central African refugees in the DRC’s NordUbangi Province.

