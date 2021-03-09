CAR + 1 more
Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR UN – March 2021
2.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2020
1.9 MILLION Estimated People Facing Acute Food Insecurity Through April 2021 UN – September 2020
725,193 Number of IDPs in CAR UNHCR – January 2021
641,377 Central African Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – January 2021
Approximately one-third of CAR’s population remains displaced due to intensifying armed conflict surrounding the December 27 presidential elections.
The first humanitarian convoy since midDecember successfully delivered life-saving relief commodities to CAR’s capital city of Bangui in early February.
U.S. Ambassador to the DRC Michael A. Hammer visited newly arrived Central African refugees in the DRC’s NordUbangi Province.