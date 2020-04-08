CAR + 5 more
Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Armed conflict and violence in Ndélé, Birao, and Bria displaces thousands of people
Trend of increased violence against aid workers continues in 2020
2020 HRP appeals for $401 million to assist 1.6 million people
COVID-19 measures restrict movement as CARG closes Bangui airport
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Insecurity continued to intensify in Central African Republic (CAR) in early 2020, with incidents in several prefectures in January and February displacing populations and increasing humanitarian needs. CAR remains among the most dangerous countries for humanitarian personnel; security incidents resulted in injuries to six aid workers in February.
Health actors have confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in CAR. In response to the ongoing outbreak, the Government of the Central African Republic (CARG) closed the international airport in the capital city of Bangui to passenger travel and introduced a range of measures, such as limiting public gatherings, to slow the spread of the disease.
Conflict-affected areas of CAR continue to experience food production deficits, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). As a result, populations in eastern and southeastern CAR are likely to experience deteriorated food security conditions through September, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).