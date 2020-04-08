Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Insecurity continued to intensify in Central African Republic (CAR) in early 2020, with incidents in several prefectures in January and February displacing populations and increasing humanitarian needs. CAR remains among the most dangerous countries for humanitarian personnel; security incidents resulted in injuries to six aid workers in February.

Health actors have confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in CAR. In response to the ongoing outbreak, the Government of the Central African Republic (CARG) closed the international airport in the capital city of Bangui to passenger travel and introduced a range of measures, such as limiting public gatherings, to slow the spread of the disease.