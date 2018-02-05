05 Feb 2018

Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (207.2 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Number of IDPs in CAR increases by 70 percent since early 2017

• Relief activities suspended following NGO attacks in Kabo, up to 100,000 people affected

• 2018 HRP for CAR targets 1.9 million people —nearly half the country’s population

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Population displacement in the Central African Republic (CAR) continues to increase due to ongoing violence, with the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) increasing by more than 70 percent since early 2017, the UN reports. As of mid-January, approximately 688,000 people remained internally displaced while 546,000 Central African refugees were sheltering in neighboring countries.

• Clashes between armed groups in mid-to-late December had displaced approximately 78,000 people from Ouham-Pendé Prefecture’s Paoua town as of mid-January, according to the UN. Despite ongoing insecurity, relief organizations—including USAID partners—are coordinating to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to affected populations.

• USAID/FFP continues to support the UN World Food Program (WFP) to distribute emergency food assistance to vulnerable populations in CAR, providing the UN agency with an estimated $14.9 million to date in FY 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.