Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• Number of IDPs in CAR increases by 70 percent since early 2017

• Relief activities suspended following NGO attacks in Kabo, up to 100,000 people affected

• 2018 HRP for CAR targets 1.9 million people —nearly half the country’s population

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Population displacement in the Central African Republic (CAR) continues to increase due to ongoing violence, with the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) increasing by more than 70 percent since early 2017, the UN reports. As of mid-January, approximately 688,000 people remained internally displaced while 546,000 Central African refugees were sheltering in neighboring countries.

• Clashes between armed groups in mid-to-late December had displaced approximately 78,000 people from Ouham-Pendé Prefecture’s Paoua town as of mid-January, according to the UN. Despite ongoing insecurity, relief organizations—including USAID partners—are coordinating to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to affected populations.

• USAID/FFP continues to support the UN World Food Program (WFP) to distribute emergency food assistance to vulnerable populations in CAR, providing the UN agency with an estimated $14.9 million to date in FY 2018.