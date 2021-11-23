Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

4.9 MILLION Estimated Population of CAR UN – September 2021

2.8 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – October 2021

2.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People Facing Acute Food Insecurity UN – November 2021

722,101 Number of IDPs in CAR UNHCR – October 2021

735,204 Number of Refugees from CAR in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – October 2021

• Approximately 3.1 million people in CAR are likely to require humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to the 2022 HNO for CAR.

• On November 23, USAID Administrator Samantha Power met with CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to discuss the growing humanitarian emergency in CAR.

• USAID announces approximately $8.9 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support the most vulnerable people in CAR in meeting their food, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH needs