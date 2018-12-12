12 Dec 2018

Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

from US Agency for International Development
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Intercommunal clashes in Alindao and Batangafo kill and displace civilians, damage infrastructure

  • Countrywide insecurity continues to endanger aid workers

  • Number of severely food-insecure people in CAR increases by nearly 20 percent between March and September

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • An escalation of violence across areas of Central African Republic (CAR) in November led to civilian deaths, population displacement, and destruction of property. Fighting between armed elements in Basse-Kotto Prefecture’s Alindao town on November 15 resulted in an estimated 60 deaths and displaced approximately 18,000 people from an internally displaced person (IDP) site destroyed by fire during the violence, the UN reports. Intercommunal fighting in and around Ouham Prefecture’s Batangafo town led to the burning of an IDP site and displacement of approximately 27,000 people from October 31–November 1.

  • Insecurity continues to endanger aid workers, the UN reports. Nearly 340 security incidents affecting aid workers occurred in CAR from January–October, including six aid worker deaths. Twenty non-governmental organizations (NGOs) temporarily suspended operations during the same period due to insecurity.

  • On October 2, the Government of CAR Ministry of Health (MoH) declared an outbreak of Hepatitis E in Ouham-Pendé Prefecture’s Bocaranga town. Health actors had confirmed 80 Hepatitis E cases as of November 23, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO).

