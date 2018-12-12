Central African Republic - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

An escalation of violence across areas of Central African Republic (CAR) in November led to civilian deaths, population displacement, and destruction of property. Fighting between armed elements in Basse-Kotto Prefecture’s Alindao town on November 15 resulted in an estimated 60 deaths and displaced approximately 18,000 people from an internally displaced person (IDP) site destroyed by fire during the violence, the UN reports. Intercommunal fighting in and around Ouham Prefecture’s Batangafo town led to the burning of an IDP site and displacement of approximately 27,000 people from October 31–November 1.