Central African Republic: Complementary use of pooled funds - As of 2 October 2020

As of 2 October, the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan has received $281.2 million out of $553.6 million required. The CERF and the CAR Humanitarian fund have played a critical and complementary role in support of an effective coordinated and decentralized response and have allowed humanitarian partners to scale up urgent life-saving assistance and services to those most in need in a timely and principled manner. With a total amount of $29.1 million in the first nine months of the year, pooled funds contributed to 10.3% of the overall amount of funding received against the 2020 HRP.