Central African Republic - Children and armed conflict in the Central African Republic - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/852)

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the fourth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in the Central African Republic and covers the period from January 2016 to June 2019.

In the report, the Secretary-General addresses the effect of the cycles of violence on children in the country, highlighting trends and patterns of the six grave violations committed against children, and presents information, where available, on the perpetrators. The progress made by parties to the conflict in terms of dialogue, action plans and other child protection commitments is also outlined. The Secr etary-General provides a series of recommendations aimed at ending and preventing grave violations against children and strengthening child protection in the Central African Republic.

I. Introduction