Central African Republic – Central Africans fleeing to neighbouring countries (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 January 2021)
- UNHCR reports that, as of 8 January, 30 896 Central Africans have fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (24 196), Cameroon (4 434), Chad (2 196) and the Republic of Congo (70) due to violence and insecurity surrounding the 27 December general elections in the Central African Republic.
- In addition, some 62 000 people have been displaced inside the country.
- The new refugees and internally displaced persons need urgently water, shelter, access to health services, food assistance and adequate sanitation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.