Central African Republic: Cash-Based Interventions (CBIs) (1 January - 31 March 2022)

CONTEXT

In accordance with the commitments made in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2022 and the preferences expressed by the affected populations, humanitarian actors have continued to diversify and strengthen cash transfer programs (CTP) across the response in CAR. The majority of reported cash interventions have been done as part of the food security response, with a significant increase in electronic transfers linked to the use of electronic coupons (E-Voucher) and a decrease in PTM aimed at mitigating the socio-economic effects of Covid-19.

The number of beneficiaries reached through cash transfers is lower (-18%) compared to the same period in 2021, but the sum of cash transfers in the first quarter of the year has increased from $5.5 million 2021 to $7 million in 2022. These changes can partly be explained by the significant decrease of Covid-19-related PTM in some locations, including Bangui, the change in targeting approach and the increase in per capita costs, particularly in food security.