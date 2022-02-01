Central African Republic: Cash-Based Interventions (CBIs) (1 January - 31 December 2021)

Ongoing scale-up of CBIs

In line with the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and the preferences expressed by affected populations, humanitarian actors have continued to scale up Cash-based Interventions (CBIs).

1.6 million people have been reached with CBIs in 2021, twice the number of people reached in 2020. Most programs aim at tackling the growing food insecurity in the country as well as at mitigating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. Joint analysis (of preferences, markets, protection risks), the use of common tools (MEB) and enhanced coordination (including through the UNCCS partnership) ensured the quality of CBI programming.