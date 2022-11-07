Central African Republic: Cash-Based Interventions (CBIs) (1 January - 30 September 2022)

CONTEXT

In accordance with the commitments made in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2022 and the preferences expressed by the affected populations, humanitarian actors have continued to diversify and strengthen Cash Based Intervention (CBI) across the response in CAR. The majority of reported cash interventions have been implemented as part of the food security response, with a significant increase in electronic transfers linked to the use of electronic coupons (E-Voucher) and a decrease in CBI aimed at mitigating the socio-economic effects of Covid-19. The number of beneficiaries reached through cash transfers is lower (-58 per cent) compared to the same period in 2021 and the sum of cash transfers has decreased by 22 per cent from US$29 million to US$22 million. These changes can partly be explained by the significant decrease of Covid-19-related CBI in some locations, including Bangui, the change in the targeting approach and the increase in per capita costs, particularly for food assistance.