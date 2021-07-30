Central African Republic - Cash Based Initiatives (1 January - 30 June 2021)

Ongoing scale-up of CBIs

In line with the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) strategy and the preferences of the affected populations, humanitarian actors have continued to increase their efforts on Cash-based Interventions (CBIs). The number of beneficiaries assisted with CBIs during the first half of the year has already exceeded the number of those assisted in 2020. The majority of programs aim at tackling the growing food insecurity in the country as well as at mitigating the risks associated with COVID-19.