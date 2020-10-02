CAR
Central African Republic - Cash Based Initiatives (1 January - 30 August 2020)
Ongoing CBI scaleup
In line with the 2020 HRP strategy, humanitarian actors have scaled up CBIs, with 58 per cent more people assisted between January and August 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The UN Cash Common System (UNCCS) continues to collaborate with the Cash Working Group on CBI scaleup, particularly in affected urban areas such as Bangui and Kaga-Ban- doro.
