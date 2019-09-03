Central African Republic (CAR) - Violent clashes (DG ECHO, INGO's) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2019)

On 1 September, in the town of Birao (north of CAR), a violent altercation between two communities resulted in 1 death and 3 injured. Several houses have also reportedly been burned.

More than 1,000 people fled and sought protection around the United Nations CAR peacekeeping mission's (MINUSCA) compound and hospital.

While humanitarian activities have been temporarily put on hold in the affected area, humanitarian actors will evaluate the needs with a view to responding with the most appropriate assistance as soon as the situation permits.

The clashes constitute a violation of the peace agreement, signed in February this year, between the Government and 14 armed groups.