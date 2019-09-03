03 Sep 2019

Central African Republic (CAR) - Violent clashes (DG ECHO, INGO's) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original

On 1 September, in the town of Birao (north of CAR), a violent altercation between two communities resulted in 1 death and 3 injured. Several houses have also reportedly been burned.

More than 1,000 people fled and sought protection around the United Nations CAR peacekeeping mission's (MINUSCA) compound and hospital.

While humanitarian activities have been temporarily put on hold in the affected area, humanitarian actors will evaluate the needs with a view to responding with the most appropriate assistance as soon as the situation permits.

The clashes constitute a violation of the peace agreement, signed in February this year, between the Government and 14 armed groups.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.