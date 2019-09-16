Central African Republic (CAR) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Protection Risks – Displacement Sites – Round 8

CONTEXT

The Central African Republic (CAR) experienced a highly violent conflict that began in 2013. This conflict has caused internal and cross-border displacement of an increasing number of people, particularly between 2017 and 2018. To date, there are approximately 537,000 IDPs in CAR. In parallel, the number of returnees (former IDPs) is 600,000, and the number returnees from other countries is 263,000 individuals.

The number of people who have urgent needs for humanitarian aid is increasing. Since the deterioration of the humanitarian and security situation in 2018, it has been estimated that about half of the population needs humanitarian assistance.

OBJECTIVES

This document uses the DTM questionnaire indicators to understand the extent of protection needs, support gaps, and risks reported by key informants in the surveyed sites during the DTM Round 8 data collection. This analysis aims to identify sites, prefectures and sub-prefectures with an accumulation of protection risks, which could lead to additional research and prioritization of humanitarian interventions.

METHODOLOGY

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks population movements. This system is implemented to capture, analyse and share information that aims to improve understanding of population movements and the needs of IDPs. In addition to being used for medium to large scale humanitarian response operations, DTM is also an effective tool for preparedness, recovery and transition activities. DTM provides accurate information to humanitarian actors, sector groups and government actors involved in the humanitarian response on the movements and needs of crisis-affected people.

In interpreting and contextualizing the results of Round 8, it should be taken into account that the analysis refers to issues reported by key informants and through group discussions, and that the unit of analysis is the site, investigated by DTM. In addition, the difference between localities and key informants selected during the different Rounds could have an impact on the outcome of some analyses. Compared with Round 7, the DTM also integrated the assessments in some of the regrouping sites and the evaluation of the official sites in the Basse Kotto prefecture. This explains the increase in 'sites' surveyed from 33 to 45 between Round 7 and Round 8.

The challenges and limitations of collecting and analysing the data presented in this report are mentioned in a later section at the end of the report.