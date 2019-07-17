Central African Republic (CAR) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Protection Risks – Displacement Sites – Round 7

Coverage: 33 sites in five prefectures (Haute-Kotto, Haut-Mbomou, Mbomou, NanaGribizi and Ouaka)

CONTEXT

The Central African Republic (CAR) has experienced an extremely violent conflict since 2013. This conflict has led to a dramatic increase in internal and cross-border displacement, in particular in 2017 and 2018.

Currently there are around 464,000 IDPs in CAR. Between Round 6 and Round 7, the number of IDPs has decreased by 20 per cent. In parallel, the number of returnees (former IDPs) has increased by 21 per cent. As a result, some sites in the prefecture of Ouaka were closed.

The number of people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance has been increasing. As the humanitarian and security situation deteriorated in 2018, it was recently estimated that nearly half of the population requires humanitarian assistance.

OBJECTIVE

This document uses indicators from the current DTM questionnaire to examine the extent of protectionassociated needs, assistance gaps and risks reported by key informants in the specific sites surveyed by DTM during the seventh round of data collection. This analysis aims to highlight sites, prefectures and subprefectures with an accumulation of protection concerns, for potential prioritization of interventions and future research.

METHODOLOGY

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed a displacement tracking system, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route.

This information is shared with relevant stakeholders, including humanitarian actors and the government.

With regards to the interpretation and the contextualisation of this round’s findings, it should be noted that the analysis refers to issues reported by key informants and through group discussions, and that the analysis unit is the site assessed by the DTM. In addition, the difference between the sites and key informants chosen during the different rounds could have an impact on the findings of certain analyses. In comparison with Round 6, the sites located in the prefectures of Bamingui Bangoran and Basse Kotto could not be assessed due to the difficult access to these prefectures during Round 7.

The challenges and limitations related to data collection and analysis presented in this report are mentioned in a separate section at the end