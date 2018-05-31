Central African Republic (CAR) - Attacks by armed groups against humanitarian organisations (DG ECHO, International NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 May 2018)
- Several bases of international humanitarian organisations have been attacked by armed groups in recent days in Bambari, 380 kilometers East of the capital Bangui. Equipment and money were taken, without using physical violence. Humanitarian actors present in Bambari are temporarily suspending their activities in Bambari and relocating to Bangui. CAR is one of the most dangerous places in the world for humanitarian workers.