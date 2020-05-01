CAR

Central African Republic – Armed conflict and attack against humanitarian actors in the prefecture of Bamingui-Bangoran in Ndélé town (DG ECHO, INSO, NGOs, National authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 May 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • On 29 April, in Ndéle town, a violent altercation between two communities took place. 25 people were killed and 51 reportedly injured.
  • Several houses have been destroyed and around one thousand civilians have fled, seeking protection around IDP (internally displaced person) sites and the UN peace-keeping operation MINUSCA compound. Four NGOs' premises were also looted during the same night with some loss of equipment and material.
  • The violence has led to the temporary suspension of humanitarian activities in Ndéle where 12,000 IDPs are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.
  • After years of violence, a quarter of the population of the Central African Republic has been forcibly displaced and the country is one of the most dangerous humanitarian contexts in the world for aid workers.

Related Content