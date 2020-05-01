CAR
Central African Republic – Armed conflict and attack against humanitarian actors in the prefecture of Bamingui-Bangoran in Ndélé town (DG ECHO, INSO, NGOs, National authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 May 2020)
- On 29 April, in Ndéle town, a violent altercation between two communities took place. 25 people were killed and 51 reportedly injured.
- Several houses have been destroyed and around one thousand civilians have fled, seeking protection around IDP (internally displaced person) sites and the UN peace-keeping operation MINUSCA compound. Four NGOs' premises were also looted during the same night with some loss of equipment and material.
- The violence has led to the temporary suspension of humanitarian activities in Ndéle where 12,000 IDPs are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.
- After years of violence, a quarter of the population of the Central African Republic has been forcibly displaced and the country is one of the most dangerous humanitarian contexts in the world for aid workers.