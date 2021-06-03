The Central African Republic: Anticipatory action – Supporting returnees to resume agricultural production activities – Urgent call for assistance

to assist

474 000 people

(of whom 241 740 women)

FAO requires

USD 14.22 million

period

May–December 2021

Context

Since the end of 2020, the humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic has seriously deteriorated. This is largely due to attacks from armed groups, who have extended their presence in parts of the country and are responsible for regular violent actions, particularly in the run-up to and following the general elections of December 2020. This resurgence of violence has had considerable impact on civilians and caused the displacement of an additional 321 000 people, bringing the total caseload to 738 280. The post-election violence and displacement are taking place in an already disastrous humanitarian context where more than half of the country’s population is in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

This last wave of displacements since December 2020 mainly concerned the localities of Boali, Bossangoa, Bossembélé, Bouar and Yaloké, where violent clashes took place between the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and rebel groups. FACA has now secured these localities, and displaced households are expected to return to their homes having lost their livelihoods almost entirely. Of the 321 000 people displaced since December 2020, 147 000 have been able to return home while the rest remain in the bush, in informal gathering areas, in community buildings (churches, schools and hospitals) or living with host families. In the coming months, 174 000 people are expected to return to their villages of origin. When they do, they will not have inputs to cultivate their land or the means to access food, adding pressure on the communities they will return to.

Regarding agricultural production, households’ harvests have been below average. This is mainly due to reduced cultivated land, lack of seeds and agricultural tools, low productivity, as well as the ongoing insecurity in certain sub-prefectures. Family food stocks are therefore likely to run out quickly. This means the lean period will start early for these families and make them more dependent on markets. Prices remain above average due to import restrictions related to the coronavirus disease 2019, making it more difficult for vulnerable households to access food. As a result, levels of food insecurity remain high, with nearly half of the population in high acute food insecurity.