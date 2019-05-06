Central African Republic: Addressing Children’s Rights Essential to Fully Realize the Promise of the Peace Agreement

Bangui, Central African Republic – Building a protected future for boys and girls and ensuring sustainable assistance to those directly affected by the conflict will be key to realize the promise of the peace agreement signed in February, said Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, at the end of a five-day mission to the Central African Republic.

She travelled to the country at the invitation of President Faustin Archange Touadéra in a mission supported by MINUSCA and UNICEF. She met with the President, Prime Minister, President of the National Assembly, key Ministers of the Central African Government, representatives of armed groups signatories of the Peace agreement, representatives of Bangui’s PK5 neighborhood, the diplomatic community, religious leaders, as well as colleagues and partners from the United Nations and civil society.

“In a country where the majority of the population is under 18, and where so many children have endured years of appalling violence, there is an urgent need to focus our efforts on the fight against impunity, the delivery of justice, reconciliation and services for children, such as education, health or water and sanitation,” declared Gamba. “Peace should not be seen as a final destination, but rather as a path on which to build solid foundations for the protection of every boy and girl.”

During her mission, the Special Representative held the first national launch event for the campaign “ACT to Protect Children Affected by Conflict”, during which she publicly introduced the idea of a national plan to prevent grave violations against children, in accordance with Security Council resolution 2427. This plan should be developed by the Government and preferably include all the other signatories of the peace agreement, with the support of the United Nations and civil society partners. It could also be expanded to define the regional dimensions of grave violations prevention, including through ECCAS.

Measures that could be included in the Central African Republic prevention plan include current priorities to improve the protection of children and the promotion of their rights, such as:

Supporting the authorities to promote the implementation of international commitments signed by the State such as the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict, the Paris Principles and the Safe Schools Declaration.

Adopting a child protection act that will include the criminalization of the recruitment and use of child soldiers and all other grave violations;

Sustained engagement with armed groups to end and prevent grave violations and to secure the release of all children recruited and used during the conflict;

Analyzing the dynamics of child recruitment and other grave violations in the country, challenges faced by survivors and advocacy to ensure access to sustainable, long-term reintegration programs for all those released;

Creating an inter-ministerial committee on child protection that would also include child protection focal points for all prefectures.

During a meeting in Kaga Bandoro with members of the ex-Seleka, Anti-Balaka and associated militia, Ms. Gamba reiterated the importance of ending attacks on humanitarians, and called for firm commitments to end and prevent grave violations against children. She pushed for full implementation of the action plan signed in 2018 between the United Nations and the MPC (Mouvement Patriotique pour la Centrafrique) and encouraged other listed armed groups to quickly sign action plans with the United Nations.

In Bangui and Kaga Bandoro, the delegation also met children formerly associated with armed groups undergoing innovative reintegration programs such as manual drilling technics, hand pump construction and bakery, implemented by UNICEF partners Don Bosco and Intersos.

“It’s essential to give children and adolescents a voice. Those I spoke to were grateful for the support they had received, but they also expressed their concerns about the lack of meaningful employment opportunities in the country,” said Virginia Gamba. “Among the children were young survivors of sexual violence, another reminder of the urgency to act to curb these abhorrent acts and to ensure the availability of health services and psycho-social support, as well as protection against the stigmatization and retaliation against victims or their families.”

The Special Representative calls on the international community to continue supporting the children of the Central African Republic and stresses the importance of placing people – especially boys and girls – at the heart of the peace process implementation.

