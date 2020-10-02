Cash Transfer and Child Protection: An integrated approach to address the needs of unaccompanied and separated adolescents in the Central African Republic

This report assesses Plan International's Monetary Transfer and Child Protection Project in Central African Republic. It aims to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the programme, including implementation challenges and successes, benefits and associated risks for beneficiaries,and to identify priorities for continued capacity building.

Plan International - with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency and in partnership with the Women’s Refugee Commission - is undertaking the Cash and Voucher Assistance for Adolescents in Crisis Initiative. This initiative, which runs through to April 2021, seeks to synthesise Plan International’s internal learning and strengthen its capacity to integrate cash and voucher assistance across its programmes to effectively achieve protection, education and wellbeing outcomes for crisis-affected adolescent girls and boys.