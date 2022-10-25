CAR Floods 2022 DREF Application (MDRCF029)

Glide Number:

FL-2022-000330-CAF

What happened, where and when?

During the night of 28 September 2022 heavy rains fell on the city of Bangui and its surroundings. They caused the level of the Oubangui River to rise and overflow its banks, causing flooding in the riparian areas of Arrondissement 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, Bimbo and Bégoua. This situation increases the vulnerability of the affected population in these areas who were already facing challenges from the successive floods in July and August 2022, which left more than 21,700 people across the country without shelter and taking refuge in host families, schools and churches (OCHA, August 2022). The rains of 28 September have added to this already high toll despite the mobilization of actors on the ground whose actions since the beginning of the flood season are running out of steam.

The impact of the September 28 floods leaves a significant gap in assistance with many needs. The NS's assessment reveals thousands of houses weakened by water, hundreds of latrines and wells damaged or destroyed by the waters. The loss of material and cultivable land is considerable as the normal harvest season approaches in October. Twenty-two (22) people were also injured. Most of the victims are located in arrondissements 2, 3, 5 and 6, which are considered priority one areas by the government. The towns of Paoua, Kouango and Bambari were also hit by flooding following the heavy rains. They represent the localities most affected by the floods. With homes either flooded or destroyed, populations have moved to host families or schools. The density and frequency of rainfall to date and the continuity of rainfall in the coming weeks made the NS fear that the situation will worsen. According to the seasonal calendar the rains are expected to continue until the end of October (Source: SEASONAL CALENDAR FOR A TYPICAL YEAR, FEWS NET).

The event of 28 September 2022, with the onset of heavy rains, caused the river to overflow its banks, resulting in flooding in the riparian areas, with a consequent humanitarian impact and an increase in the vulnerability of the affected populations. Significant increase in homelessness and vulnerability with many children under 10 years old at risk of starting school while left homeless with their homes, elderly, pregnant and lactating women who are very vulnerable and require humanitarian assistance.

Since July, there have already been gaps in the assistance provided by partners, the Red Cross and the government. The 28 July floods further exacerbated existing gaps and many needs have yet to be met, even taking into account assistance provided by other actors in July 2022. The NS's assessment reveals thousands of homes destroyed or weakened by water, hundreds of latrines and wells damaged or destroyed by water after the impact of the 28th.

Scope and Scale

Needs to be covered:

The provisional balance sheet following the floods on 28 September by the CARCS indicates that in the 3 affected provinces, 11 districts are affected:

Arrondissement 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, Begoua and Bimbo in Bangui;

Paoua, Kouango and Bambari.

There were 24,758 people affected by the floods: 21,407 people made homeless by the successive floods, 4,281 households affected with 2,823 houses completely destroyed, 1,458 houses partially destroyed, 53 people injured, and 2 lives lost. Some 2417 family latrines were damaged, 1092 water wells damaged and contaminated, 05 bridges broken and all water pipes blocked and overflowing. The situation is alarming, and providing emergency assistance to disaster affected populations victims is essential.