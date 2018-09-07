07 Sep 2018

Attacks against civilians in Bria

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 07 Sep 2018
Bangui, 7 September 2018 – The Humanitarian Coordinator, Najat Rochdi, is deeply alarmed by the mounting tensions in Bria town, following reports of a series of incidents, including the killing and abduction of several displaced women and other vulnerable groups.

The current developments further aggravate the already fragile and dire situation of civilians in Bria and its surrounding, including 48,000 IDPs hosted in PK3 site.

“Few days after commemorating the World Humanitarian Day, we witness yet another tragedy against innocent civilians. I appeal to all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and protect civilians. Civilians are not a target and these despicable acts must stop”, strongly states the Humanitarian Coordinator.

Bria is located 595 km from Bangui, in the Haute-Kotto province. It hosts an estimated 100,000 people, 80,000 of whom are IDPs. PK3 is the largest IDP site in the Central African Republic. Eighteen humanitarian actors are present in Bria.

For more information, please contact OCHA CAR
Rosaria Bruno, Deputy Head of Office, +236 70550664 bruno1@un.org
Laura Fultang, Public Information Unit + 23670188064, fultangl@un.org

