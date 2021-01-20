Alarming disruption of Bangui’s main supply chain

Bangui 20 January 2021 - The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Denise Brown, is extremely concerned about the sustained disruptions that have occurred on the country’s main supply road (MSR1) connecting the capital Bangui with both the country and the closest port, in Cameroon, as a result of increased armed violence.

“Current constraints on an already fragile food supply are again driving up the price of basic food commodities. Monday’s attack on a convoy of 30 trucks, that included 5 trucks carrying vital humanitarian supplies, resulted in serious injuries for three drivers is totally unacceptable”, declared the Humanitarian Coordinator.

The price of some staples, such as oil, fish, meat and onions, have, in some places, increased by over 50 per cent. Even cassava, the country’s main staple, has seen increases of 57 per cent in rural towns. Shortages of fuel are reported in several towns in the country. Over a third of the population, 1.9 million people, face high levels of acute food insecurity and people are unable to meet their basic food needs.

The disruption of the MSR1 supply route prevents the safe and timely delivery of vital aid, but also of commercial goods with a large share of the country’s good being imported. Over 1,600 trucks are estimated to be stuck at the border with Cameroon, including 500 trucks with critical UN and partners’ supplies, such as food, medicines, and non-food items. These vital transports have been unable to proceed since mid-December 2020.

“The impact on the protection and well-being of innocent civilians is devastating. The affected population needs our assistance today more than ever and cannot wait any longer. I appeal to all concerned stakeholders to continue working together and find an urgent solution in the best interest of those who suffer the most”, stated Mrs. Brown.

In 2021, 2.8 million people – more than half of the population –need humanitarian assistance and protection. Since violence and tensions broke out in connection with the general elections in December, nearly 200,000 people have been newly displaced inside the country; half of those have returned and some 100,000 remain displaced.

