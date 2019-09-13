ACAPS Briefing Note: Central African Republic - Displacement (13 September 2019)

Starting on 1 September, armed clashes broke out between the Mouvement des libérateurs centrafricains pour la justice (MLCJ) and the Front populaire pour la renaissance de la Centrafrique (FPRC) near Birao, killing approximately 20 people and wounding several dozen more. The recent spike in violence has led to the displacement of at least 13,000 people in the vicinity of Birao, most of whom have sought shelter at the MINUSCA base in the area. At present, very little precise information is available regarding the conditions of the displaced population, though severe shelter, food, protection, and health needs can be anticipated.