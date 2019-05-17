The 848th meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the AU on the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR), 9 May 2019

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 848th meeting held on 9 May 2019 on the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR)

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the "Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Status of Implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic" and the briefing made by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E Ambassador Smail Chergui, as well as the introductory remarks made by the Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Hope Tumukunde Gasatura, in her capacity as the PSC Chairperson for the month of May 2019;

Also taking note of the statements made by the Ambassador of the Central African Re-public (CAR) to the AU, the representative of the Republic of Gabon, current Chair of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and by the representatives of the United Nations and the European Union (EU);

Recalling its previous communiqués on the situation in the CAR, particularly that of its 826th meeting, held at the Ministerial level on 9 February 2019 and the Press Statement of its 834th meeting, held on 21 March 2019;

Congratulating President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and the members of his Government on the initial measures taken for the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation (PAPR) and reiterating its support to the members of the Armed Groups (AGs) on the continuation, with determination, to implement the 11 priority activities of the PAPR, including the adoption of a Roadmap specifying the timetable for their effective implementation;

Reiterating its commitment to respect the unity and the territorial integrity of the CAR and the sovereignty of the CAR Government, as regards the ownership, protection and exploitation of the natural resources of the country; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: