Situation Report #3 - Hurricane Grace (as of 5:00 PM on 18 August, 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

According to the NHC, at 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Grace was located near latitude 19.7 North, longitude 83.7 West. Grace is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A general west-northwestward to westward motion is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, Grace is expected to make landfall in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning, move over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, and move over the southwest Gulf of Mexico Thursday night or early Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before the center of Grace reaches the Yucatan Peninsula.