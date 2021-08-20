Situation Report #2 - Hurricane Grace (as of 4:00 PM on 19 August, 2021)

Warnings lifted for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands

SITUATION

According to the NHC, at 1:00 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 89.5 West. Grace is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected today, followed by a general westward to west-southwestward motion at a slower speed over the weekend. On the forecast track, Grace is expected to continue to move across the Yucatan Peninsula during the next few hours, and move over the southwest Gulf of Mexico this evening through Friday. Grace is expected to make a second landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday.

Updates from Impacted CDEMA Participating States

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) made contact with the National Disaster Coordinators in the impacted states and the following was reported:

CAYMAN ISLANDS

The National Emergency Operations Centre has formally issued an all clear for Grand Cayman, with effect from 6:00 pm on August 18, 2021.

The public was advised that Government Offices in Grand Cayman will remain closed on the morning of Thursday 19th August and will reopen at 1pm.

Due to widespread disruptions and emergency storm operations over the past 48 hours, some departments may offer reduced services. The public is encouraged to monitor official channels for updates by specific departments.

Damage assessments are ongoing.

Power was restored to the majority of customers at 1:34 this morning, August 19. There are still a few areas where repairs need to be completed.

The debris clearance cluster of the National Emergency Operations Centre, led by the Department of Environmental Health, began clearing downed tree limbs and power lines to make roads passable.

HAITI

Tropical Cyclone Grace made new victims in the Sud-Est Department. Four (4) persons died as a result of the passage of Grace. The most affected area was in Marigot, where 500 houses were flooded out of a total of 615 flooded for the entire Department.

JAMAICA