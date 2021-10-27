Cayman Islands: Tropical Cyclone Ida (AL092021) Wind and Storm Surge Final Event Briefing (6 September 2021)

SUMMARY

Tropical Cyclone Ida was the ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. On 26 August it developed as a tropical storm while it was over the central Caribbean Sea, east of Jamaica. On 27 August, Tropical Storm Ida moved through the Cayman Islands, passing approximately 30 mi (50 km) from Grand Cayman. Tropical-storm-force winds occurred across this country. In the following days, Ida rapidly strengthened while traversing the Gulf of Mexico, becoming a major hurricane.

Final runs of the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses for the Cayman Islands, which were below the attachment point of this country’s tropical cyclone policy. Therefore, no payout under the policy is due.

The Aggregated Deductible Cover (ADC) for this country’s TC policy was not activated because the modelled losses were below 10 per cent of the minimum payment of the policy. Therefore, no payment under the ADC feature is due for the Cayman Islands.

This event briefing is designed to review the modelled losses due to wind and storm surge calculated by CCRIF’s SPHERA TC model for affected CCRIF member countries, to be analyzed with respect to members’ tropical cyclone policies. The Cayman Islands was the only CCRIF member country where wind speeds, computed with the CCRIF SPHERA model, were greater than 39 mph (62.7 km/h) due to Tropical Cyclone Ida. A separate report on rainfall impacts on affected CCRIF member countries with excess rainfall policies will be issued if applicable.