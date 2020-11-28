Cayman Islands: Tropical Cyclone Eta (AL292020) Wind and Storm Surge Final Event Briefing (18 November 2020)

1 SUMMARY

Tropical Cyclone Eta was the twenty-ninth and most powerful tropical cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Eta developed from a powerful tropical wave moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea, which evolved into a tropical depression on 31 October. On 1 November, it strengthened into a tropical storm while it was over the central Caribbean Sea.

On 2 November, Tropical Storm Eta rapidly intensified, becoming a major hurricane, and on 3 November it made landfall in Nicaragua as a category 4 hurricane. While moving inland, Eta quickly lost intensity, downgrading to become a tropical depression. On 5 November, it crossed Honduras and on 6 November, it emerged over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. On 7 November Eta regained tropical storm strength in the vicinity of the Cayman Islands. Tropicalstorm-force winds extended over this country. At the moment of writing this report, Nicaragua, the Cayman Islands and The Bahamas North West were the only CCRIF member countries where wind speeds, computed with the CCRIF SPHERA model, were greater than 39 mph (62.7 km/h) due to Hurricane Eta. This report describes the performance of the CCRIF models on the Cayman Islands due to Eta. Other reports will be provided for Nicaragua and The Bahamas.

The final runs of the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses for the Cayman Islands, which were below the attachment point of this country’s Tropical Cyclone policy. Therefore, no payout under this policy is due.

The Aggregated Deductible Cover (ADC) feature for the Cayman Islands’ Tropical Cyclone policy was not activated because the modelled losses were below 10 per cent of the minimum payment of the policy. Therefore, no payment under the ADC feature is due for the Cayman Islands.

This event briefing is designed to review the modelled losses due to wind and storm surge calculated by CCRIF’s models for affected CCRIF member countries, to be analyzed with respect to members’ Tropical Cyclone policies. A separate report on rainfall impacts on affected CCRIF member countries will be issued if applicable.